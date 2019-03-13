Paul Christopher Wulf allegedly attacked another man outside Auckland City Central Library earlier this month with a hammer.

Auckland Police released CCTV images of Wulf on March 7, a day following the attack on Lorne St around 8.50am, but named him this afternoon.

The 42-year-old has a warrant for his arrest and police are appealing to anyone who might have information as to Wulf's location.

"If you have any information that might help us locate him, please get in touch with Auckland City Police by calling 09 302 6557," police said.

"He has a warrant for his arrest in relation to a serious assault incident outside the Auckland City Central Library on Lorne St on the morning of March 6, 2019."

The assault took place near the intersection of Lorne St and Rutland St outside the city library. Photo / Google

Earlier this month, Acting Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin said the attack was an alarming incident.

"This was a shocking, unprovoked and cowardly attack on a victim who was unaware and attacked from behind," he said.

"We want to find the dangerous offender who was responsible for this vicious attack and hold them to account."

It's thought Wulf snuck up on the man, coming up from behind him and assaulting the victim with a hammer before fleeing the scene outside Auckland Central Library.

Police report the man ran away up Rutland St towards Mayoral Drive and the victim, who had serious head injuries, was in a stable condition in hospital.