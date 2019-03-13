Many believe that when bird poo lands on you it's a sign of good luck, however Clarke Gayford seemed a bit displeased when it ended up on Neve.

Gayford, who is Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's partner, shared on social media that their child was victim to a Kereru's number two — and wasn't sure how to handle it.

"I know a bit of bird poo is good luck, but what do they say about a massive Kereru doing a massive Kereru poo on your 8mnth old?," he asked on Twitter.

Many on Twitter to chose jokingly comment on Gayford's post.

"The first child of NZ has been officially coronated," one person wrote.

Another added: "What do they say? That Dad has a great sidestep."

"That's just what a blue/green coalition will do to the young as well," another joked.

One person commented that the "Bird of the year has bestowed its greatest honour."

This is not the first time Gayford has shared Tweets on New Zealand's "First Baby."

In February, the father shared a photo of a present Neve received from a Orewa retirement village resident.

"This arrived with a nice note from a workshop in a retirement village in Orewa. Thanks Murray!!," Gayford wrote.

"We are not far off putting it to good use as the little rug wriggler's co-ordination is fast catching up to her travelling ambitions."

He also shared previous presents Neve received from world leaders, including a bizarre hat from the Prime Minister of St Lucia.