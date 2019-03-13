Things may have gone to plan or completely backfired for the mysterious Norfolk Pine poisoner - as Napier City Council plans to plant more in their place, along with some native trees.

The council aren't the only ones feeling perplexed about the poisoning of 10 younger trees along a stretch of State Highway 2, between Marine Parade and Awatoto.

Some residents who look out over the pines are also scratching their heads.

Shayne Amner, who has lived at his property for two years, said he had no issue with the pines and that they didn't affect his view.

"I've been here two years and I never had a problem with them, I suspect they're just trying to plant them strategically to match the trees that grow all along Marine Parade.

"They weren't in our way, it seems to me that they were planted opposite dividing fence lines so as to not disrupt anyone's view too much.

"It's a shame that someone has just gone along and poisoned them."

The pines, all about eight years old, were poisoned a few weeks ago and it took some time for the effects to be noticed.

Drill holes where the poison was inserted into the trees was the main giveaway when they were inspected by the council.

Napier resident Marie Johnson said she had been at her property for only five weeks, but was disappointed that someone had poisoned the pines.

"I was really surprised that someone felt they needed to do that, it's just a real shame.

"It is quite bare along this stretch of road and I think the council just wanted to add some greenery along there."

Another resident who wished to remain anonymous said he didn't understand the reasons behind the pine poisoner's actions.

"I've lived at this property for 13 years and I understand that the council wants to maintain uniformity with the trees - they're planted all the way down Marine Parade and they obviously want to bring them all the way down here.

"I've never had an issue with the trees and most definitely not now - I mean, they're dead.

"But they never bothered me and didn't affect my view."

Council team leader Parks, Reserves and Sportsgrounds Debra Stewart said they still had no indication of who had poisoned the trees.

"The Norfolk pines will be replaced, in the same location, and there will be some additional planting, of native trees, on the seaward side," she said.

It's not the first time trees have been attacked along this stretch of highway. About eight years ago several pines - virtually in the same location - were chopped down.