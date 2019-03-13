One person is seriously injured after a motorcycle crash near the Tauranga Harbour Bridge.

A police spokeswoman said they arrived at the scene on Te Awanui Dr at 1.37pm.

The rider is in a serious condition after hitting the barrier about 1.30pm, a police statement said.

The crash was in the eastbound lane heading towards Mount Maunganui and police have asked motorists to avoid the area while emergency services clear the scene.

Advertisement

A St John spokeswoman said they have taken the rider to Tauranga Hospital by ambulance.

The New Zealand Transport Agency said via their Twitter page there were traffic delays in both directions and to avoid the area if possible.

More to come.

