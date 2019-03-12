The imminent birth of the child of a man shot and killed in South Auckland on Sunday is bringing hope to his family while they grieve for him.

Arthur (Afa) Brown, 26, was fatally shot outside a group of shops on Vine St in Māngere just before 1am.

He is survived by pregnant wife Atiliai Brown, who was due to give birth to their first child yesterday.

Arthur Brown's cousin, Geoff Brown, said the unborn child was "holding a lot of people together" while they mourned a man described as "loving and generous" and "very caring and family oriented".

Brown said Arthur's death had hit the family hard and they were all finding strength in different ways.

"It is something you don't prepare for really," he said.

"It has hit us hard, all of us - we have family in Australia, America and Samoa - and this has affected not just us but our churches and our communities. Everyone is hurting."

Brown said Arthur and Atiliai had married in recent months and he'd never seen his cousin so happy.

"He was really looking forward to what was ahead of him, being a father and having that responsibility," he said.

"He was only a day away from being in hospital with his wife preparing for the baby. It is really sad."

Arthur (Afa) Brown, 26, was fatally shot outside a group of shops on Vine St in Māngere just before 1am on Sunday March 10. Photo / Supplied

Arthur's wife was induced last night and the family are now awaiting the birth of the child.

"We are just waiting to see that baby and mum are okay because she is dealing with a lot at the moment. She is a very strong woman, and she is supported by her family and ours," he said.

Brown said on the night of Arthur's death he went to meet a friend for a catch up.

"I truly believe he was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

"It's not linked to gangs or anything that may have been going on in South Auckland recently," he said.

"Unfortunately it just happened to be Arthur and there just happened to be some young man with a pistol with no thought for what he was doing.

"Because of that he didn't come home."

Brown said Arthur would be remembered as a caring person.

Arthur Brown on his wedding day, with wife Atiliai Brown. Photo / Supplied

Arthur came from a large Samoan family, grew up in South Auckland, went to Otahuhu College and was a member of the Mormon Church.

"He was always willing to help other people before himself. You could call him anytime and he would show up," he said.

"We would call him 'Aiga', which means family, because he always put family first."

Brown said his cousin was also a "very happy person", "a deep thinker" and was always smiling.

"He had a gypsy spirit and could get on with everyone. He looked like a bad guy, but was the nicest guy in the world," he said.

Brown said Arthur got into a bit of trouble in his youth, but had worked hard to turn his life around.

"Like most young men he fell into a bit of trouble. He had challenging times as a young boy but had managed to pull through and always carried that family spirit with him.

"He was raised in good values, and had just got his life back on track and was doing good things with life."

Tributes on social media have also described Arthur as loving, generous and selfless.

"You taught me how to love and always be a giving person. You had the biggest heart and the strongest. You taught me not to backstab anyone and to be true to yourself and not follow the wrong crowd," one person wrote.

Police at the cordon where a man was fatally shot on Vine St in Mangere on Sunday morning. Photo / Jason Oxenham

"You had the biggest smiles when it came to greeting people that was brighter than the sun."

Another said, "[You] always gave from the heart unconditionally. You advised so many people about looking after each other."

"You had the utmost respect and understanding of selflessness."

Brown said his family wanted to celebrate those good things and inspire other boys to take that path as well.

"We are just preparing for the week ahead and working around the clock to make sure we do justice by Arthur by providing a really good service for his friends and family.

"He had a ton of friends so we are expecting a really big service and are looking for the biggest church we can."

A family service will be held next Tuesday, followed by a burial on Wednesday.

Brown said the family were also in regular contact with police.

"They continue to work hard. They obviously have leads but a due diligence process to follow. We are just allowing them to do what they need to do."

Yesterday Detective Inspector Tofilau Faa Va'aelua said police were still in the early days of their investigation.

"Our priority at this stage is piecing together all the circumstances leading up to this incident," he said.

"There is a team of investigators working on this investigation and we are determined to find those responsible and hold them to account."

• Anyone who may have information about the incident or the identity of those involved to contact Counties Manukau Police on 09 261 1321 or call Crimestoppers anonymously 0800 555 111.