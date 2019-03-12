One person has been critically injured and another seriously injured following a two-car crash in central Christchurch.

Emergency services are at the scene of the crash at the intersection of Barbadoes St and Edgeware Rd in Christchurch city.

Police were first called about 6.12am.

Initial reports indicated one person was critically injured and another was seriously injured, police said.

The road was closed and diversions were in place.

The Serious Crash Unit will examine the scene, police said.