A police pursuit involving a stolen vehicle came to a halt when the fleeing driver crashed into a Henderson property.

The vehicle, a Mazda Demio, was identified by police as a stolen vehicle in Sunnyvale around 11.45pm last night.

Police attempted to pull the driver over when they fled and a pursuit began.

DO YOU KNOW MORE? EMAIL US

The chase was quickly abandoned and soon after the vehicle crashed into a property at the intersection of Lincoln and Triangle Rds, police said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Two people were assisting police with their inquiries.

The findings of a joint review of pursuit policy by police and the Independent Police Conduct Authority are due to be released on Friday.

Related articles:

NEW ZEALAND

Hour-long police chase ends with car crashing into power pole

12 Mar, 2019 4:59pm
2 minutes to read
NEW ZEALAND

The Chase: Inside police radio of a double-fatal

13 Mar, 2019 5:00am
2 minutes to read
NEW ZEALAND

The Chase: Pursuit toll - 79 dead in police chases since 2008

13 Mar, 2019 5:00am
5 minutes to read
NEW ZEALAND

Police pursuit that left innocent woman dead cleared by IPCA

12 Mar, 2019 9:14am
3 minutes to read