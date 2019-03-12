A police pursuit involving a stolen vehicle came to a halt when the fleeing driver crashed into a Henderson property.

The vehicle, a Mazda Demio, was identified by police as a stolen vehicle in Sunnyvale around 11.45pm last night.

Police attempted to pull the driver over when they fled and a pursuit began.

The chase was quickly abandoned and soon after the vehicle crashed into a property at the intersection of Lincoln and Triangle Rds, police said.

Two people were assisting police with their inquiries.

The findings of a joint review of pursuit policy by police and the Independent Police Conduct Authority are due to be released on Friday.