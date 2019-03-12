Eight fire crews and two helicopters have been called to a grass fire near Taieri Mouth, south of Dunedin where large plumes of smoke can be seen billowing.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said the fire was about 300m wide and it was unknown how long it was.

Two fire appliances had arrived by about 2.30pm and a further six were on the way.

Two helicopters were also called to fight the blaze.

The blaze started as a controlled burn which went out-of-control.

A reporter near the scene said light coloured smoke was billowing from the Kuri Bush area.

Firefighters from the surrounding area were understood to be converging on the scene.

No helicopter was visible in the area yet.