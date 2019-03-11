A Christchurch central dairy and its owner have been ordered to pay more than $40,000 for worker exploitation.

It comes as the worker was required to work 12-hour days, seven days a week.

The owner, Jasdev Thind, will spend the next three months paying $28,000 in unpaid employment entitlements, a ruling by the Employment Relations Authority stated.

Symrose's Super Fresh on Victoria St and Thind would also pay $15,000 in penalties for the breaches including; failing to pay minimum wage, underpaying for sick leave, final pay and holiday pay, and not providing an employment agreement.

Symrose and its director agreed to pay the arrears over three months, and the penalties from June 2019, through instalments, under an Employment Relations Authority Determination.

"This is a clear case of migrant exploitation, and sends a strong reminder that penalty action will be taken against non-compliant businesses as well as their owners," Labour Inspectorate southern regional manager Jeanie Borsboom said.

"The Inspectorate continues to remind employers that it's essential to comply with minimum employment standards. Once we begin an investigation, there are no second chances to annul any previous breaches.

"Any business fined or penalised for breaches is also immediately placed on the stand down list, so is prevented from hiring migrant workers for up to two years," Borsboom said.

Potential staff were advised to do research on prospective employers.

The Ministry for Business Innovation and Employment encouraged anyone who had information about minimum standards not being met to phone the Ministry's service centre on 0800 20 90 20.