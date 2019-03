A man has died after being hit by a vehicle at a workplace in Ngauranga Gorge, Wellington.

Emergency services were notified of the incident at 9.28pm yesterday.

A 25-year-old man died at the scene and another received moderate injuries.

Early indications are the person who died was hit by a work vehicle while working on SH1 south of Johnsonville.

WorkSafe NZ has been notified.

Last night the southbound lane was completely closed, however, it is now open.