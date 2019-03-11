Billy Crabb had only just started high school but he had already established himself as a promising student on the field and in the classroom.

He was captain of his rugby team, a natural leader and an all-round good student.

But on Sunday his life was cut short while enjoying a day on the water.

The 13-year-old and a friend were being towed on a sea biscuit at Pauanui surf beach on the Coromandel when a wave hit the boat towing them, and spun it around.

The pair were struck by the boat's propeller which killed Billy and left his 16-year-old friend with multiple cuts. His friend was taken to Waikato Hospital in a serious condition.

Six weeks ago today, Billy was setting off on his first day at Matamata College.

In that short time, he had already left a mark.

Principal Alan Munro said the Year 9 student was a "a positive all-round student with strengths academically as well as on the sports field".

"Well-liked by his peers and staff and his loss of life has hit our school and wider community hard."

Munro said the school was shocked and saddened to hear of his death and was handling it as best as it could. Guidance staff were on hand to support students.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time as they are with the families of other boys involved in this tragic accident."

Outside of school, Billy was a talented rugby player and had proven himself a leader among his peers.

Hinuera Rugby and Sports Club said they were lucky to have Billy as part of their club.

"Billy was a fantastic captain, a true leader and an outstanding rugby talent who represented our club with pride and achieved at representative level," a post on the club's Facebook page said.

"An amazing role model to his peers and our young junior rugby players.

"Our thoughts, love and prayers go out to Todd and Justine and family, long-time members and supporters of our club. Our collective hearts are hurting so badly for you all."

Posting on Facebook, a friend, Catherine O'Carroll, said: "You know all these accolades in the paper, although accurate, don't even begin to describe the incredible person you are. Immeasurable qualities. We are so proud of you."

His sister Lucy Crabb posted a picture of Billy scuba diving, and said this was "one of our last moments together".

"Will remember this day forever and ever. You're so amazing Bill," she said.

Billy's former principal, Debbie Currie of Matamata Intermediate School, said her school was also devastated by his death. "Our hearts go out to his family," she said.

The friend who was injured in the accident was yesterday in a stable condition in Waikato Hospital, a spokeswoman said.

Maritime NZ said an investigation into the incident was underway.