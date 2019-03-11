*******************************************************************



WARNING: THIS ARTICLE IS ABOUT SUICIDE AND MAY BE DISTRESSING AND/OR TRIGGERING FOR SOME. A LIST OF HELPLINE NUMBERS IS AT THE END.

A young woman changed her mind about killing herself after viewing the trailer for Jessica's Tree, a new documentary aiming to change the way we think about suicide.

The woman had written her farewell note and was scrolling through social media while waiting for the chance to go through with her plan when the teaser video appeared in her feed.

The five-part series is about the life and death of Jess, who took her life in April 2015. You can watch it above.

As the young woman watched interviews with Jess' family and friends, she realised she couldn't take her life. She immediately opened up to her mum and is now seeking help.

The uplifting story emerged when the young woman emailed Jazz Thornton, the director and host of Jessica's Tree. She thanked Jazz for making the series and said it saved her life. She's not the only person to say that.

"The response so far has been overwhelming and incredible," said Jazz.

"I've received hundreds of messages from people around the world, those who have struggled themselves and those who feel they simply now understand mental health and suicide better."

Jazz said she burst into tears when she got the email from the young woman.

"Knowing that Jess' story and this series helped save a young girl's life before the show had even aired is incredible. Hope is so real. Jess always wanted her story to make change and it already is."

Jess and Jazz were friends. Jess contacted Jazz after finding out about Voices of Hope, the organisation aiming to break the stigma around mental illness that Jazz founded with friend Genevieve Mora.

Jazz has devoted her life to helping others. She wants to make Voices of Hope a worldwide organisation with its own production company making "hope-filled content", from dramas and documentaries to publishing.

She knew what Jess was going through. Jazz was abused and bullied as a child and attempted to take her life more than once before fighting to survive.

Her series contends that no one is born suicidal. It was made with the participation of Jess' family and friends. They gave Jazz access to photos, videos, even Jess' diaries, and spoke on camera, compellingly, about her life and death.

Jazz Thornton says she's been overwhelmed by the response to her documentary about her friend Jess, and how we think about suicide. Photo supplied

It's a tough watch, with some confronting subjects. Jazz, who received Jess' final farewell text, was adamant it would end with a positive message.

"The whole series is about helping people understand what it is to be suicidal and then what you can do to help.

"I don't want people to watch this and 20 minutes later move on with their lives. I don't think you can watch this and not change the way that you think."

WHERE TO GET HELP

Need to talk? 1737 Free call or text 24/7

Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

Youthline: 0800 376 633

Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

Samaritans: 0800 726 666

If it is an emergency and you feel you or someone else is at risk, call 111

Australia - Lifeline: 13-11-14

America - Suicide prevention helpline: 1-800-273-8255

UK - 1-800- SUICIDE (1-800-784-2433) and 1-800-273-TALK (1-800-273-8255)