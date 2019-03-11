New Zealand's spy agencies will fly a rainbow flag to mark the launch of the Standing Out LGBTQI+ staff network ahead of Wellington's Pride Parade this weekend.

The Minister for New Zealand's spy's agencies NZSIS and GCSB, Andrew Little, said the rainbow flag will be flying for the rest of the month.

"Our intelligence agencies have a critical mission to ensure the safety and security of New Zealanders. A diverse workforce allows the agencies to better respond to the range of national security threats we face."

He said different experiences people bring to the table enables greater innovation, fosters creativity, and increases staff engagement within an organisation.

"The LGBTQI+ staff at our intelligence community are making a critical contribution to the mission of keeping us safe."

SIS Director Rebecca Kitteridge with Minister Andrew Little and GCSB Director Andrew Hampton.

Little's name on the press released, which is usually a Labour Party red, was today rainbow with each letter a different colour.

He said proven diversity allows all of New Zealand's communities to be confident that their perspectives are respected in the confidential work of the agencies.

"Support networks such as Standing Out @ NZIC help ensure the principles of diversity, inclusiveness and acceptance are embedded across the work and culture of the community.

"It was fabulous that we could launch this project during the Wellington Pride Festival."

As part of the launch ceremony, the rainbow flag was hoisted next to the New Zealand flag at Pipitea House, the intelligence agencies' headquarters in Wellington.