

A Whangārei policeman was assaulted from behind while officers were dealing with an incident where a man was in a serious condition after being stabbed.

Police were called to a property in Otangarei about 9.45am on Saturday after reports of a family violence incident.

Inspector Wayne Ewers said when police arrived a male was found with a stab wound and transported to hospital in a serious condition.

He remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Ewers said an 18-year-old male, was detained by police before being released enabling further investigation.While police were at the scene dealing with the incident, a number of individuals, including gang members, arrived at the property.

Police allege one of the people assaulted a police officer from behind.

Fortunately the officer did not sustain any injuries.

He said a police vehicle at the scene was also significantly damaged.

"Due to the aggressive and violent behaviour of those individuals, police officers pepper sprayed a number of those involved," Ewers said.

A scene guard was placed at the property over the weekend.

A 23-year-old local man has appeared in the Whangarei District Court today on charges relating to the damage done to a police vehicle. Inspector Wayne Ewers said any attack on a police officer is a serious matter and would not be tolerated.

"Our Police officers come to work every day to keep our communities safe. It is unacceptable and alarming when someone tries to harm one of our staff, fortunately they were not injured in this incident but it could have been a lot worse," Ewers said.

"I want to reassure the community that we are treating this seriously and we will do everything we can to find whoever is responsible and hold them to account."

Police are continuing to investigate and anyone with information is asked to contact Whangarei Police on 09 430 4500 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.