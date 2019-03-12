Illegal dumpers have been at it again in Castlecliff, this time leaving items from a "parcel of Christmas cheer from the community of Te Aroha".

Items, including good quality clothing, were dumped behind premises in Gilberd St along with a note wishing the recipient of a Christmas cheer parcel from Te Aroha a wonderful Christmas and happy new year.

The person who found the dumped items said it was ironic that they included a t-shirt printed with the words "Someone who loves me very much went to Dubai, UAE, and got me this shirt".

"Well, this is how much they, the dirty dumpers, really appreciated all the love," she said.

Apparently the dumper was not feeling the love.
The items were dumped behind premises in Gilberd St.
