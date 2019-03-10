A man has been rescued following frantic efforts to demolish a chimney which collapsed on him in Invercargill this morning.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman confirmed they had received reports a man was trapped on Pomona St this morning.

A police spokesman confirmed they were called to Pomona St at 9.43am.

After they arrived firefighters began frantically smashing down a chimney on the roof in an effort to reach the trapped man.

Two fire appliances were in attendance on Pomona St Invercargill after reports a man was trapped after a chimney collapsed. Photo / Giordano Stolley

By 11am the man, who was middle-aged, had been rescued and taken into care of ambulance staff.

The man was conscious, but had an injured arm.

The seriousness his injuries remains unclear at this stage.

A reporter at the scene said there were three fire appliances in attendance and a command unit.

A St John ambulance was also at the scene.