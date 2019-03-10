Three men have been arrested after an aggravated robbery in the Auckland suburb of Kingsland early this morning.

Police were called to Great North Road about 4am following a report of two men having entered a commercial premises armed with firearms.

The pair threatened staff and made off with money, fleeing the scene in a Silver Mitsubishi Airtrek, which was later recovered a short distance from the premises.

A black BMW was located heading south a short time after the robbery and was pulled over by police.

An occupant then discharged a firearm in the direction of officers.

The Police Eagle helicopter followed the vehicle south towards the South Western Motorway, where the occupants of the vehicle again fired shots towards police.

No one was injured during the incidents.

Eagle followed the vehicle to the Māngere area, where the men fled on foot through a cemetery.

The men were tracked using police dog units and taken into custody.

One of the men received minor injuries to his lower leg as a result of a police dog bite.

Three men - aged 39, 37 and 24 - have been charged with aggravated robbery and using a firearm against a law enforcement officer.

They are due to appear in Auckland District Court tomorrow.

Police would like to hear from anyone that saw the two vehicles around the time of the incident or immediately preceding it.

Police are also keen to speak with anyone who may have located items that could have been discarded from the BMW between Onehunga and Māngere.

Information can be provided to Auckland City District CIB on 09 302 6557 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.