

A shipping container converted to a tiny home has sold, making $117,500 for a cancer charity - but the buyers were equally special.

Tremains sales consultant Leon Dear said the agency hoped for interest above $90,000 and expectations were certainly delivered.

The successful buyers, from Central Hawke's Bay, were part of a large crowd who turned out for the auction on Saturday - and the wife has recently gone through cancer treatment herself.

The 12m (40ft) transportation unit, more commonly known as "Life Box", was renovated by architectural design company Architecture & Interiors as a "professional development exercise".

Company founder Melissa Burne wanted the home to have a heart and chose Look Good Feel Better as the recipient of the profits from the sale.

While the renovation would normally have cost at least $127,000 to replicate, Burne sought the help of industries based around Hawke's Bay, reducing the expenses to almost half of the original.

"We feel very fortunate to have the community support our community classes with generosity on such a grand scale. This money will help us provide free classes to anyone with any cancer at any stage.

"The Life Box has brought Hawke's Bay together and our classes do that too - they provide a way to come together, relax and be nurtured."