Severe thunderstorms are rolling around the Coromandel Peninsula this afternoon and people are being warned of the risk of torrential rain and flooding.

The MetService issued the severe thunderstorm warning at 4.18pm.

"This warning affects people in the following local government areas: Thames Coromandel.

"At 04.07 pm, MetService weather radar detected severe thunderstorms near Coromandel, Matarangi and Kennedy Bay.

"These severe thunderstorms are moving towards the east, and are expected to lie near Coromandel, Whitianga and Matarangi at at 04.37 pm and near Coromandel, Kennedy Bay, Whitianga, Matarangi, Mercury Islands and offshore east of the Coromandel at 5.07pm.

"These thunderstorms are expected to be accompanied by torrential rain.

"Torrential rain can cause surface and/or flash flooding about streams, gullies and urban areas, and make driving conditions extremely hazardous."