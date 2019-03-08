Those wanting to eat out in Browns Bay tonight are out of luck, with many restaurants and shops without power.

A power cut in the Auckland suburb has caused outages for shops and dining establishments on Clyde Rd, the main road through Browns Bay.

A local contacted the Herald and said the "whole place was in darkness" with people standing outside restaurants that weren't able to serve their customers.

The Vector website said the power went out just after 4pm and it was estimated it will be restored between 7pm and 8pm.

Vector spokesman Matthew Britton said they were aware of the outage and a crew had been working in the area since 5pm.

He said they had completed a partial restoration and were hopeful to restore power to the full area soon.

At the peak of the outage, 900 properties were affected, Britton said.

He was not able to confirm at this stage what caused the outage.