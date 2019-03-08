Police haven't ruled out foul play as they continue the search for missing Auckland man Denver Chance.

Chance has not been seen or heard from in 11 days since he drove south along Auckland's Southern Motorway towards Karaka.

It emerged on Wednesday there had reported sightings of his red Nissan Skyline in Waihi, while a Facebook user posted on a page seeking help to locating Chance that they may have seen him in the local New World supermarket.

In an interview this afternoon, detective senior sergeant Megan Goldie said it was still a missing person's case and police were following all avenues to try to find out what has happened to the missing man.

Goldie said there were a number of reasons Chance could be missing, and foul play was still a possibly.

"But we are keeping an open mind and making sure we cover all avenues," she said.

Goldie said there had been no positive sightings on Chance himself in Waihi, and the car identified was "almost identical" to his Nissan Skyline.

"We are unable to conclusively say that the vehicle in Waihi is Denver's," she said.

"It could be, but it also might not be."

Goldie said his disappearance wasn't reported immediately because "he is an adult and capable of looking after himself so the alarm wasn't raised until a couple of days had gone by".

"There was no cause for concern initially," she said.

The fact he hadn't made contact with his family and friends, and hadn't used his phone or bank accounts in the time elevated the concern.

Goldie said it was not regular behaviour for Chance to head away without letting anyone know.

"In the past if he was going overseas he would definitely let them know that he was going and that he would be away for a set period of time," she said.

She said his family had been "amazing" and did a lot of work themselves looking for Chance.

"We just really encourage anybody that has any information on Denver, where he might be, where his car might be, to contact us," she said.

She said no one had popped up in the investigation as being a real person on interest.

She said there was also no evidence as to why Chance may have been in the Karaka area.

Police continue to trawl through hours of CCTV footage as part if the investigation.