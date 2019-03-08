Commuters in Auckland and most of the rest of the country are in for a damp trip home this evening as rain - a welcome sight for some - soaks much of New Zealand.

The exception is the southern half of the South Island.

"The front that marched through Wellington this morning, producing all that rain," said MetService forecaster Tui McInnes, "that's now sitting over the North Island in a line from the Bay of Islands and Auckland to Taumarunui."

It is moving slowly to the east.

Advertisement

"That's set to continue the rainfall through the evening for the North Island and upper South Island.

"The lower South Island is pretty spectacular now."

Wanaka, Queenstown and Alexandra were sunny with temperatures around 18-19C, McInnes said.

Auckland's forecast is for briefly heavy rain this afternoon with some thunder possible, clearing by about 8pm.

There's more of the same tomorrow for the City of Sails: cloudy periods, a few showers, possibly thundery in the north in the afternoon, easing in the evening.

Sunday is expected to be mainly fine, but with the chance of an afternoon shower.

The MetService is picking rain or showers on Sunday for the east of the North Island, with partly cloudy weather and isolated showers elsewhere.

UPDATE 5:30PM

This breakdown now cleared from lanes. #AklTraffic remains very heavy on the Southern Mwy, in both directions, this evening. ^TP

https://t.co/vqyuyyeax8 — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) March 8, 2019



It says the South Island can expect mainly fine weather on Sunday with some high cloud, and isolated showers about the ranges and hills - and patchy rain or drizzle in Canterbury until evening.

Heavy rain warnings have been issued for the Bay of Plenty and Gisborne region north of Gisborne City.

The MetService says the front moving northeast across the North Island today and through to early tomorrow morning brings a burst of heavy rain. The heaviest falls are expected in eastern Bay of Plenty, and Gisborne north of the city.