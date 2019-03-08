Two people have been taken to hospital after a bus crashed into a light pole in New Lynn.

Auckland Transport spokesman Mark Hannan said that at 11.15am a service operated by NZ Bus pulled directly out of Platform A at New Lynn into the adjacent light pole.

"The driver has been taken to hospital, along with a passenger who has facial injuries. Neither has serious injuries," he said.

The bus has been towed from the location at the corner of Memorial Dr and Totara Ave.

Advertisement

St John said they assessed three patients at the scene and transported one person in a moderate condition to Waitākere Hospital.