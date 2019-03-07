A Gisborne woman was almost sucked in by a scammer claiming to be from the IRD and the police.

Sergeant Rebecca Pepere was now warning others to be on guard.

The targeted woman received a call on Wednesday from a person claiming to be from the IRD, saying she owed tax and there was a warrant for her arrest on tax fraud.

She was told she could be arrested and taken to court or could choose to settle it outside of court.

The woman then got a call from a number which showed up on caller ID as coming from the Gisborne police.

She was transferred to a person claiming to be Sergeant Nathan Raymond Shaw, a fake name, who threatened the woman with arrest.

The victim was told she had 24 hours to organise childcare if she had children. She asked a number of questions and said that the answers were very convincing.

The scammers had personal information about the woman.

Pepere said the victim then contacted police who confirmed it was a scam.

"This is a variation on previous scams seen by police, where the scammer claims to be from a widely recognised organisation in order to appear legitimate," she said.

"These scams run constantly and, while most people will not respond or buy into them, some people are more vulnerable."

She asked people to remind vulnerable and elderly family members about the tactics used and that government agencies would never ask for passwords, credit cards or bank details.

"Do not engage with anyone on the phone if you think you are being scammed – hang up immediately and report the incident. If you are in doubt as to a caller's legitimacy, ask if you can call them back, or just hang up," Pepere said.

If you think you are a victim of a scam, report it to your bank and the local police immediately.