Windy Wellington did not stop skaters from dropping in and practicing their tricks on the waterfront, ahead of the annual Bowlzilla Wellington competition.

The Saturday event at Waitangi Park will see a line-up of local, national and international skateboarders take to the concrete for the country's biggest park skating competition.

Chad Ford, Bowlzilla's Director, said that there would be about 60 competitors across all four divisions - Under 16, Pro Open, Women and Masters.

People were travelling from the US, United Kingdom and Australia as well as the best New Zealand talent, he said.

Niwa Shewry, 12, of Oakura, Taranaki, going through his preparation for Bowlzilla. Photo / Mark Mitchell

There was a bit of added pressure this year for competitors, with skating making its debut in the 2020 Olympics.

Bowlzilla was sanctioned by Worldskate, which was the sanctioning body for the Olympics.

"Being the national titles, it is also recognised globally which means local competitors accrue points towards a chance to competing in the Olympics".

If people placed, it would contribute to the Olympics qualifying round.

Ford said there was a lot more on the table now with the Olympics in the mix.

"There is a lot more interest and a lot more kids skating harder and trying to develop their talents".

Skateboarding New Zealand president Ramon Thackwell said they were also getting a lot of people coming to watch who were not skaters, which was great for public awareness.

It was also an equality in skateboarding event, which meant there was an equal prize purse for the women and open division.

Remus Henare, 12, of Taupo. Photo / Mark Mitchell

On Thursday afternoon, a crowd had already congregated at the bowl, watching one another practice their tricks.

Ford said competitors turn up to the bowl a couple days before the competition to get used to it.

"They try to get some consistency going so come competition time they are ready to go".

Remus Henare, 12, of Taupo, tries out Waitingi Park in Wellington ahead of Bowlzilla on Saturday. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Remus Henare, 12, from Taupo was one of them. He has been skating since he was 4.

Henare said he loved skating because of the "vibe" and would be competing this weekend doing some "grinds".

He travels around competing in bowl competitions and recently got third place at the latest competition at Mangawhai Heads.

Henare said he fell off his board "most of the time".

The Bowlzilla Wellington competition is on at Waitangi Park, Saturday, March 9.