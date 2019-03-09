

A Kerikeri Sea Scout group has been officially named after Sir Peter Blake after making a video appealing to his widow Lady Pippa for the right to use the sailing legend's name.

Watch the video here:



The Kerikeri Sea Scouts were formed two years ago by splitting off from the regular Scout group when it had more members than it could handle.

They currently have 13 members, boys and girls aged 11-14, and meet on Wednesdays at the den on Landing Rd.

Leader Peter Sharp said many Sea Scout groups took their names after British explorers or vessels, such as Shackleton or Endeavour, but he wanted something more Kiwi.

He also figured no name could be better than that of the legendary America's Cup sailor and environmental crusader Sir Peter Blake.

The Sir Peter Blake Sea Scouts on the Kerikeri River. Photo / Peter Sharp

Rather than write a letter to Lady Pippa Blake asking for permission, the Scouts decided to make a video clip, with help from local videographer Mark Russell, explaining why they wanted to be named after her late husband.

Sharp said Lady Pippa replied almost immediately to give her blessing.

She wrote: ''I was very touched by their enthusiasm and we would be delighted for you to name the new Sea Scout group after Peter. It seems very fitting and appropriate ... Normally we have a process for anyone wishing to name an initiative after Peter but in this instance it was a no-brainer to instantly say yes.''

The group is now getting new badges made for its uniforms and has repainted its two cutters red and white in a nod to Sir Peter's famous red socks.

Sharp said when he first suggested the name the Scouts didn't understand because they had grown up in another era.

''But after I showed them a film about what he did, both in terms of yachting and the environment, 100 per cent of them agreed and wanted red socks.''

As well as sailing and kayaking the Scouts go camping and tramping, make art, and carry out environmental projects such as tree planting and pest trapping.

''Scouting's never been so relevant with computers and the isolation they cause. We need to get kids out on the water in a really safe social environment,'' Sharp said.