The man who died in a crash on State Highway 36 between Gloucester Rd and Tauranga Direct Rd in January can now be named.

He was 57-year-old Tony Sebastian Parahi, of Sunnybrook, Rotorua.

Parahi died in a crash about 5.20pm on January 29. He was riding a motorcycle and the crash also involved a tractor.

Police, fire and ambulance crews attended the crash which resulted in road closures.