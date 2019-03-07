Plastic material burning out of control in a recycling plant near Thames has sent huge plumes of toxic black smoke billowing into the air creating a strong smell for onlookers.

However, no buildings have been damaged or people hurt in this afternoon's massive blaze.

Smart Environmental managing director Grahame Christian told NewsTalk ZB the fire is restricted to plastics outside the building beside State Highway 26.

The plant shares the site with the Carter Holt Harvey mill in Kopu where a separate fire raged in April last year.

Emergency services are swarming to the area, a police spokesperson saying they were notified about the blaze by Fire and Emergency New Zealand at 2.45pm.

Eve Gibson said the sky surrounding the fire is covered in smoke Matatoki.

"It's just masses and masses of black smoke pouring out" she said, "the smell is just unbelievable, it's so strong."

"There are heaps of cars stopping on the side of the road to look at it, because it's just huge."

Thick black smoke is billowing in to the air. Photo / Ash Wearing

Meanwhile, a woman south of the fire told the Herald there was a lot of black smoke rising into the sky from the fire.

"I thought it looked like a rain cloud at first, it's very dark out here," she said.

Mainfreight worker Ash Wearing told the Herald the fire makes yesterday's blaze in Manurewa in Auckland look small by comparison.

"I drive to Whitianga and back every day and when I first got back to the yard I happened to look out and see a little bit of smoke," he said.

"Now its huge ... it's massive, it makes the one in Manurewa look tiny."

Wearing is unable to see any flames from the Mainfreight yard which is around 2-3km away from the blaze, he said.

St John spokeswoman Beverley Tse said they are assisting FENZ at the scene.

Two managers, two ambulances and a command unit from Auckland have been sent to assist, Tse said.

Further down the road, a spokesman of the Thames Golf Club said the wind was pushing the fire southwards.

He first noticed the blaze when he saw black smoke pouring into the sky about 2.30pm, he told the Herald.

The fire appeared to be near a waste management site further down the road from the golf course, he said.

Two fire engines had driven past since the fire started but he hadn't seen any since.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand is unable to comment at this time.

Another fire broke out at Carter Holt Harvey's nearby Kopine Mill in April last year.

At the time, residents reporting seeing large flames from as far away as Ngāruawāhia.