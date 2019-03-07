A secret recording between a well-known entertainer allegedly bribing a young man to drop a sexual complaint against a wealthy businessman has been played to a jury.

The prominent Kiwi is on trial in the Auckland District Court, alongside his business manager and the entertainer.

The businessman is facing two charges of indecent assault - having been accused of abusing two men in February 2008 and October 2016 - and two counts of perverting the course of justice by attempting to dissuade the second complainant from giving evidence at his trial.

The well-known entertainer faces three charges of attempting to dissuade the same man, while the manager is charged with attempting to dissuade the witness on one occasion.

This afternoon, the court heard a covert audio recording the second complainant had made of a conversation with the entertainer in April 2017.

The young man earlier said the entertainer introduced him to the businessman.

While staying in the businessman's home in 2016, the second complainant alleges he was indecently assaulted by the prominent New Zealander.

A few months later the entertainer began sending emails and Facebook messages to the young man and wanted to meet and discuss future work opportunities.

"I had a lot of respect for [the entertainer] and I still wanted to keep a nice connection with him," the young man told the court.

But, he added, he also "felt strange about it".

"The way he wanted to get me to meet with him felt very forced."

"From my incident with [the businessman] that previous year it had kinda broken a lot of trust for me and my walls came up," he said.

The second complainant said he was unsure of the entertainer's motives, especially because he had introduced him to the businessman.

The recorded conversation between the entertainer and the young man begins with the complainant talking about suing for psychological damages.

The entertainer, however, told the young man he couldn't sue in New Zealand but there were other ways to resolve matters.

"At least I can get in there and do the [entertainer's] fixing thing," the defendant said.

"Over to you. You're going to f*ck your life up, bro."

The entertainer then encouraged the young man to talk to a well-known Auckland lawyer who could draft, what the second complainant believed, was a "contract".

"If you are going to do it though, do it soon," the entertainer said.

"Do what soon?" the young man replied.

"Talk to [the lawyer]," the entertainer said.

"I just think that sometimes the system is just so against you ... This way you can make the whole thing, if you want to, disappear."

The entertainer continued: "You're very clever by doing this ... it's not about money for damages, it's about money to empower you ... You're a very strong young man, that's what I've always thought of you."

As the conversation continued, the entertainer began asking more questions.

"Why did you stay there in the first place?" he asked the young man.

"You've made an accusation haven't you?"

The entertainer said the lawyer would "help you withdraw, like all the others".

But the young man replied: "The money is not an issue for me, it's more about the abuse of power."

"Get rid of it," the entertainer quipped.

"I can obtain some funds from [the businessman], which won't be hard, I assure you of that.

"You'd be surprised what money can do to buy people, you know what I mean?

"People can get nasty ... He has enough money to buy people to survive."

The young man told the court: "My heart just sank ... [the entertainer's] intention was just to get me to talk to [the lawyer] to retract my statement."

He said he later gave the recording to Detective Anthony Darvill, who was investigating the businessman.

All three defendants had their interim name suppression revoked earlier this week by Judge Russell Collins after a successful legal challenge by the Herald and Stuff. But their names will remain secret after lawyers for the accused indicated an appeal to the High Court.

The jury trial, which is set for four weeks, continues.