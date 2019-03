Fire crews are at the scene of a house fire on Albert St, Hastings.

The fire broke out in the kitchen of the house about 10.45am. Three occupants of the house, including a child, escaped without injury or incident, a fire spokesperson said.

Firefighters remained at the scene at 11.25am dampening down the roof of the house to prevent it potentially spreading to the neighbours' house.

Police have blocked off the road while firefighters fight the fire.