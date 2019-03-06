An Auckland health professional is facing charges after alleged sexual assaults on patients spanning more than 30 years.

But his name and specific occupation cannot be published due to a suppression order.

The alleged offending took place in 1985, 1990 and 2017 and relates to three separate complainants.

The man appeared in the North Shore District Court this morning and was granted interim suppression of his name and occupation.

He has been charged with three counts of indecent assault.

He denies the offending and has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

He was remanded on bail until his next court appearance on May 15.

The name suppression order will be revisited on that date.

A condition of his bail is that he is not allowed to consult female patients under 16 without a chaperone.

And he must not contact the complainants.

The case will be transferred to the Auckland District Court as the man has elected a trial by jury.

Jury trials are not held at the North Shore District Court.

Detective Senior Sergeant Megan Goldie urged anyone with concerns to contact police.

"The allegations relate to offending against female victims who were clients and occurred over several decades," she said.

"Police want to hear from anyone who may have further information which may assist our investigation and have yet to speak to police."

* Anyone with information is asked to please contact Detective Shaun Cooper on 09 477 5021.