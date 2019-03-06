Armed police responded to reports of shots being fired in South Auckland tonight, but they say no shots were fired.

Police said officers attended a property in Hope Place, Otara after being called out.

Earlier, police said people turned up at the property and caused some damage, while others had called in to report gunfire.

A car was damaged after an argument between two groups but despite online rumours no shots were fired.

A person posted a picture to social media which shows two police officers standing on Gilbert Rd, around the corner from Hope Place, with firearms drawn.

"Drama season in full effect in South Auckland!" the post reads.

"This hot weather makes people hot headed!! Active shooter on Gilbert Otara [sic]!!"