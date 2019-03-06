Police investigating the disappearance of Denver Chance say his vehicle was seen in Waihi the night he disappeared.

Yesterday, police released CCTV footage of his car travelling along the Southern Motorway near Drury at 4.17pm.

However, Detective Senior Sergeant Megan Goldie said after further examination CCTV footage has confirmed his car was last sighted in Waihi around 5.30pm.

"We still believe finding his car will be key to finding Denver," she said.

Denver Chance was last seen leaving a property in Mairangi Bay, North Shore, around 4pm on Sunday 24th February. Photo / Supplied

The extensive search for Chance, who has not been seen in two weeks, continues as a crowdfunding effort to find him has raised enough money for a helicopter.

A Givealittle page dedicated to finding him had raised $7000 in just two days.

The 43-year-old was last seen leaving his Mairangi Bay flat at 3.30pm Sunday February 24.

Despite the recent revelation, police said they are still focusing on the Karaka area where Chance's cell phone data indicates his phone was around 11pm-12am on the day of his disappearance.

"As today marks ten days since Denver was last seen, we are continuing to appeal for people to come forward with any information that may help us locate him," Detective Senior Sergeant Goldie said.

Chance's car was last seen in Waihi. Photo / supplied

"There may also be people who were travelling in those areas who have dash camera footage which shows the missing Nissan Skyline."

A "large number" of investigators are working through information provided to them on the 0800 line dedicated to the case.

Chance's mother, Paula McGregor, issued an emotional statement saying his disappearance has been "a total emotional rollercoaster" but the family were not giving up hope.

"He is so loved, obviously by us, his family, but also by his many friends."

They had even employed a team of clairvoyants and mediums in a desperate bid to find their son.

A recurring "scenario" is that he may have driven off the road and rolled his car and be trapped in it, a post on the Help Find Denver Facebook page said.

The post said Chance was still alive - but barely.

His disappearance was a mystery to the family, with McGregor saying it was not like him to not be in touch with family and friends.

"He might look like a big tough guy, but he is an absolute softie, a gentle giant," she said.

McGregor explained her son is an animal lover, who really likes to travel, is into fitness and has a wicked sense of humour.

Phones and bank cards belonging to Chance have not been used since last Sunday. Immigration has also confirmed he had not left the country.

The Police Eagle helicopter has been searching the Drury and wider South Auckland area for his car, which they believe will be crucial to finding him.

Ground searches have also been carried out in Bombay and Karaka near the cell-phone tower that picked up his last cell-phone activity.

Police want to hear from anyone with a dash camera who was travelling on the Southern Motorway or was travelling around Karaka on the evening of February 24.

Potential areas included South Auckland, Coromandel Peninsula, Waikato, Hunua Range and Manakau Heads, the Facebook post said.

"Some visions have also suggested the Dome Valley and Auckland North."

It asked people who wanted to help to wear high visibility gear and yell out or use a megaphone and say "we're looking for you Denver, honk your horn if you can hear us!" in areas that were hard to see.

Anyone with information is urged to contact 0800 FIND DC – 0800 346 332 - or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.