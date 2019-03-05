Firefighters are battling a huge blaze in South Auckland.

A Fire Service New Zealand spokesman said a building and cars were on fire on Jellicoe Street, Manurewa. It is not believed anyone is injured and St John has not dispatched an ambulance.

An emergency call was received at 11.30am, and more than 20 fire trucks were battling the blaze.

Witnesses reported a large initial boom and a lot of additional noises following that. There were also flames very high in the air, and a considerable amount of smoke.

Police say they are assisting FENZ with traffic management. Jutland Road in Manurewa has been closed.

"The only cordons we are aware of is around the building."

The blaze has also forced train delays and cancellations on the Southern rail line.

Fire crews at the scene of a fire in Manurewa. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Ryan Marshall of Pearce Brothers Manurewa said it is the biggest fire he has seenn

"It looks like a car removal company, with lots of tyres and stuff like that burning."

Emergency services at the scene. Photo / Will Trafford

"I can see it from my window and it looks like they have just put it out now, because the smoke is changing colour," he said.

"When I was about 400m away from the fire, you could hear all the cracking and popping and bits exploding," he said.

Fire crews are battling the blaze in Manurewa. Photo / Nikkie Lewis Facebook

"There were little bits coming out, I don't know if it was glass or shards coming out."

Marshall said the whole area had come to a gridlock.

"All the traffic in the whole area has come to a standstill," he said.

"The smoke is still there, but it definitely looks like they have got it under control because I can see the smoke has stopped."