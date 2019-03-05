The delight of podcasting is partly the lack of rules. I'm discovering that what we are doing is a 'work in progress'.

Consequently, there will be some tweaking as we go. And, by the way, some of your suggestions are most helpful.

Commentary today on school kids wagging class on a spurious rationale. A listener email raised an interesting and undoubtedly controversial suggestion.

But the interview this week, well it's more a conversation I hope you'll enjoy as much as I did.

Andre Van Heerden has lived the sort of life that makes people interesting. He studied law, was a history teacher, a soldier, a policeman, a refugee and followed all that with a career in advertising.

He is the founder of the corporate leadership program, The Power of Integrity. He has written three books on leadership and follows a number of academic interests. He is my kind of academic.

And of course, Carolyn (aka Mrs Producer) makes her now usual contribution with some feedback.

