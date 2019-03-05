Much like a song title in Eminem's 2010 album "Recovery", the prominent rapper and his representatives "Won't Back Down" on the National Party.

In 2017, the High Court deemed "Eminem Esque", a song used in a National Party election ad in 2014, breached copyright of Eminem's song "Lose Yourself".

Justice Helen Cull instructed the National Party to pay $600,000 to Eminem and his representatives for using the alternative version.

The party lodged an appeal against the fee and in December last year, the Court of Appeal ruled the National Party would pay only $225,000 in damages.

However, Stuff reports Eminem's representatives have lodged a separate appeal to the Supreme Court following the Court of Appeal decision.

The announcement comes less than a week after Eminem performed his only 2019 show in New Zealand to a sold-out crowd in Wellington on Saturday.

An application was filed by American companies Eight Mile Style and Martin Affiliated, who co-own the copyright to "Lose Yourself", on February 8, Stuff report.

Both companies will now have an application for leave heard by at least two Supreme Court judges this year.

A decision will then be made whether it is appropriate to proceed to a substantive hearing before the full panel of five judges, where a final decision would be made as to the damages.