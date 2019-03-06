Each week the NZ Herald and Newstalk ZB's Cooking The Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it's how the digital age is changing how we handle our money. Hosted by Frances Cook.

The best thing about the digital era is how much information is at our fingertips.

The worst thing about the digital era is there's so much information, it can be hard to know where to start, and even harder to wade through it all.

Well the personal finance world is starting to tackle this issue through digital innovations, and even augmented reality, machine learning, and artificial intelligence.

Whether it's answering your questions as if you were talking to a person, or helping you sift through the hundreds of options for your retirement fund, lines of code are having a massive impact on the ways we invest and learn about money.

To fit in a lot on a big topic, today's Cooking the Books podcast interviews two people on the different approaches that can be taken.

First up is Sorted's Tom Hartmann on the new Smart Investor tool, and how digital innovation helps us sort through piles of information in an easy way, and get updates in real time.

Next is Shareclarity's Daniel Kieser, on their innovation to help investors get information wherever they want it, through augmented reality.

