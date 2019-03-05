A helicopter has been dispatched to the scene of a serious four-car crash on the Waikato Expressway which has forced the closure of State Highway 1.

The incident occurred near Hampton Downs shortly before 4.10pm, with police, Fire and Emergency New Zealand and St John all being notified.

Initial reports suggest three people have been moderately injured and another has minor injuries, a police spokesman said.

The spokesman said both northbound and southbound lanes are currently blocked and the NZ Transport Agency reports emergency services are diverting traffic.

A stretch of road between the Hampton Downs off-ramp and Te Kauwhata on-ramp has been closed.

A detour will be in place via Whangamarino road, Paddy road bridge, Rodda road for both directions.