A "rich and influential businessman" indecently assaulted two young men, before attempting to pay one of them off with offers of cash and career opportunities, a court has heard.

The prominent New Zealander's trial began yesterday in the Auckland District Court and today the Crown opened its case against the man.

He is facing two charges of indecent assault - having been accused of abusing two men in February 2008 and October 2016 - and two counts of perverting the course of justice by attempting to dissuade one of the complainants from giving evidence in his trial.

A well-known entertainer is also on trial and faces three charges of attempting to dissuade the same complainant.

Advertisement

A third man, the prominent New Zealander's business manager, is charged with attempting to dissuade the witness on one occasion.

All three men had their interim name suppression revoked this morning by Judge Russell Collins after a successful legal challenge by the Herald and Stuff. But their names will remain secret after lawyers for the accused indicated an appeal to the High Court.

"This case is about a rich and influential businessman ... Who has used his powerful position to take advantage of others in a criminal way," Crown prosecutor Simon Foote told the jury.

Foote said the efforts to encourage one of the men to drop their allegations was "essentially attempting to silence the witness".

To "make that complaint go away", Foote said, the trio of defendants offered money and the prospect of future work opportunities.

Two other people were involved in the perversion efforts and will later give evidence for the Crown, he said.

One of the attempts, allegedly involved "elaborate" efforts by all three defendants on the Gold Coast in Australia during May 2017, the court heard.

Judge Russell Collins revoked the suppression orders for the defendants but the decision was instantly appealed. Photo / Jason Oxenham

The first complainant, Foote said, was at the prominent New Zealand's home during 2008 when he began to fell "dizzy".

Foote said the accused then squeezed the man's bottom and said: "You have such a sweet ass."

He then began kissing the young man on the back of the neck, Foote told the court.

After returning home, the young man vomited and was "very ill" before telling his partner of what the prominent New Zealander had done, the court heard.

The second complainant, Foote explained, was staying in the prominent New Zealander's home.

The businessman entered the bedroom and began trying to pull the sheets back, Foote said.

The young man, the prosecutor added, also "felt ill and very weak" which was possibly a result of food poisoning.

He told the prominent New Zealander to leave, Foote said.

The accused, however, allegedly replied: "I want to hold you, I want to embrace you."

The prominent New Zealander's lawyer David Jones QC. Photo / Jason Oxenham

He then positioned himself on bed and began holding the young man from behind, the court heard.

"Calm down, let me embrace my love," the prominent New Zealander allegedly said.

He then reached inside the young man's shorts and began touching him, Foote continued.

The young man was later taken to hospital and told two doctors about the alleged sexual assault, who referred the matter to police.

When interviewed by police, the prominent New Zealander vehemently denied the allegations.

The trial continues.