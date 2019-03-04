The female motorcyclist who died in a crash on Sunday at Tikitere has been named as Karli Rowe.

Rowe was 26 and from Ōhope.

The police have expressed their condolences to her family and friends for their loss.

Rowe died in a crash at 10.40am on State Highway 30 near Hell's Gate. The crash left a second woman in a serious condition. Yesterday that woman was in a stable condition.

The road was closed to all traffic not long after the crash and reopened just after 3pm. Diversion were in place for just over four hours while the road was closed.

Bay of Plenty road policing manager Inspector Brent Crowe previously asked anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward to police by calling (07) 348 0099.