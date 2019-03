Emergency services are responding to a farming incident in Pembroke, Stratford where two people have been injured.

Fire and Emergency NZ and St John Ambulance were called to the incident around 6.45pm in the Taranaki region.

St John said an ambulance and helicopter were on scene. FENZ believed two people had been injured.

A Police spokesperson said "it appears that someone has been injured in an incident involving a harvester".

