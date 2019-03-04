Mount Maunganui has again been voted New Zealand's best beach.

According to the TripAdvisor 2019 Travellers' Choice Awards, Mount Maunganui topped the poll for best beach for the sixth time in a row.

Four Bay of Plenty beaches featured in the top 10, with Pāpāmoa Beach taking out the fourth best beach in New Zealand, Ōhope Beach in fifth, and Pilot Bay ranked eighth.

Mount Maunganui's Main Beach has also been named the fourth best beach in the South Pacific, Pāpāmoa Beach ranked 18th, and Ōhope Beach number 19th.

In a written statement, Tourism Bay of Plenty's chief executive officer Kristin Dunne said she was proud to see Bay of Plenty beaches taking out four of the top 10 spots.

"We have an abundance of beautiful coastline on our doorstep. The number of our beaches that have been voted so highly by our manuhiri is a testament to the region and our community. This place is clearly special to so many," Dunne said.

"I'm pleased to see the region's beaches gaining international recognition. International visitors are a core focus for Tourism Bay of Plenty due to their relatively high average expenditure.

"Expenditure from international visitors has increased by six per cent in the past year and we are working hard to ensure we target the right visitors at the right times of the year."

Dunne also said Tourism Bay of Plenty's Visitor Economy Strategy 2018-2028, launched on July 1, was about achieving a balance between tourism growth and protection of our natural taonga.

"I applaud Dive Zone Tauranga, EnviroHub and the more than 60 volunteers who dove for and picked up rubbish from Pilot Bay on the March 3.

"The kaitiaki of our environment from our community is what ensures our beaches remain beautiful for locals and visitors to enjoy," she said.