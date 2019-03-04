Police are appealing for the public's help to find a "much-loved entrepreneur" who was last seen over a week ago.

Denver Chance, 43, was last seen driving his red Nissan Skyline heading south on the Southern Motorway near Drury on Sunday, February 24.

His mother and two sisters who were living in the US and Australia were working with Police to find him are "extremely concerned and becoming more and more distressed by the day".

Auckland-based Chance was a "busy entrepreneur with quite a few businesses" and had been described to Police as being "extremely positive, happy and upbeat".

Chance's family said his disappearance was out-of-character and Police do not know where he was heading. The last sighting was captured on a CCTV camera on the motorway at 4.17pm.

"From what we know of Denver it is very out of character for him to disappear and have no contact with his friends or family," Detective Senior Sergeant Megan Goldie said this afternoon.

He was always happy and into his health and fitness. He was 178cm, had dark brown hair and a tattoo which ran up his arm to his shoulder.

"We are keeping an open mind about what might have happened to Denver," Goldie said

His phones or bank accounts have not been used since his disappearance.

He wears an Oakley watch and was last seen in shorts and a singlet.

Police urge anyone with information to contact North Shore police on 09 477 5000 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.