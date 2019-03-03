A Wellington home that went up for sale with the condition buyers couldn't look inside before handing over the cash is back on the market.

The two-bedroom property in the sought-after suburb of Brooklyn was listed for mortgagee sale last year - but potential buyers were warned it was kerbside viewing only, and they would be unable to go inside until they had bought the house.

Harcourts agent Graeme Knott said at the time it was the nature of mortgagee sales, which happen when the owners of the property default on their payments.

The auction was called off when the existing owner came up with payment for the mortgage, but the house is now up for grabs again.

This time buyers are able to take a look inside the house at 27 Charlotte Avenue.

Knott said the house was for sale by auction and was not a mortgagee sale this time.

"The property will appeal to those who seek a character home in an excellent city location, who are prepared to undertake some renovation work," he said.

The Harcourts listing for the home suggested investors and developers might want to "start from scratch" and build a new house on the property.

The 1930s home has an RV of $650,000 and will go to auction on March 22.