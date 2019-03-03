Police are searching for a fleeing driver who led police on a pursuit through Tauranga.

A police media spokeswoman said officers spotted a stolen vehicle being driven in the Katikati area about 4pm yesterday.

The vehicle was spotted again on State Highway 2 at 6.40pm when the vehicle fled from police, the spokeswoman said.

However, the chase was quickly abandoned due to dangerous driving, she said.

The vehicle was spotted again in the Te Puke area and road spikes were used.

The chase was abandoned again later in the evening.

The police have since located the alleged stolen vehicle and enquires are ongoing to locate the driver.

