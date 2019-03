One person is critically injured after a two-car crash near Matamata this afternoon.

Emergency services are at the scene of the crash on State Highway 27, near Walton Road.

Police were notified at 12.07pm and said initial indications are that one person has suffered critical injuries.

The crash has already caused traffic jams on the Waikato state highway and a rescue helicopter has just arrived.

Diversions are being put in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area.