A fight in rural Waikato, has led to the death of a man.

Police were called to a property in Pukemiro near Ngaruawahia around 11:12pm with a neighbour describing the incident as 'pretty graphic'.

Details were scant, but a police spokeswoman confirmed one person had been fatally injured in the incident at an address in Pukemiro, a tiny settlement 40 kilometres north-west of Hamilton.

A person commented on a community Facebook page that the incident occurred in Robert Ave and was serious.

"Heard screaming that 'he's not breathing' and someone doing resuss. Was some altercation."

Police tape was now being put around a house, the person commented.

Another person wrote on Facebook that there was "3 police cars, 2 ambulances, 1 fire engine and a paramedic car with Joseph St blocked off".

The police spokewoman said police went to an address in Pukemiro after they were alerted to a fight at 9.11pm.

A Robert Ave resident, who did not want to be identified, said they hadn't seen anything. But they had heard something.

"It's pretty graphic."

The resident wouldn't give further details.

"They are neighbours, they are friends. I don't really want to talk about it."

Emergency services administered first aid but the man died at the scene.

Police are examining the scene today as part of the homicide investigation.