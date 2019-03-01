Police are searching for 20-year-old Treik Allen in relation to an incident in Christchurch, where man fired shots at a police car during a chase.

The saga happened early on Saturday morning, last weekend, on Anzac Drive in Christchurch.

Police signalled for the man to stop on Anzac Dr, in the eastern suburb of Wainoni, just before 1am.

But he took off and aimed a gun at the police car.

"Officers saw what they believed to be shots fired through a window of the car, towards the police car," said Superintendent Lane Todd, Canterbury Metro Commander.

"Police immediately abandoned the pursuit."

The drama unfolded after the shotgun-wielding man failed to stop for police on Breezes Rd about 7.20pm.

Christchurch police are appealing for Allen to come forward - "for his own safety as well as the safety of the community and police".

Anyone with relevant information is encouraged to contact police.