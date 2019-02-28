One person has been critically injured and four others moderately following a four-car collision on State Highway 32 tonight.

Two helicopters have been dispatched to assist emergency services on the scene after it was reported around 8.20pm.

The incident forced emergency services to close the road near Kinleith, between Tokoroa and Mangakino.

A scene examination is under way and the Serious Crash Unit is at the scene, police said.

Advertisement

Motorists in the area are asked to remain patient and are advised it could take some time before the road is reopened.